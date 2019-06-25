This is the mindset shift employees need to succeed in the future of work

When you think of the future of work, what do you imagine? Whether your workplace is a hospital or a construction site, technology will shape its future for decades to come. That's no longer debatable. The question is, how will companies harness technology to benefit employees and ultimately customers and owners. Across industries, technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics have the potential to make work a more efficient and productive place and power a transformation like we have never seen. While the change will be gradual — most change is — all businesses must get prepared now. What we're first likely to see is worker/machine co-existence. According to a McKinsey report, even though 10 to 25 percent of work done in banks will be automated in the next few years, most work will require humans and machines learning to work together. And organizations need to get their employees ready for these bot-coworkers. Two job trends are developing. One is the concentration of job growth expected in certain positions, such as software developers, computer systems analysts, and product managers. Secondly, there will be a renewed importance in workers having core competencies: adaptability, creativity, skills agility, and problem-solving. As reported by the World Economic Forum, it is these skills which best prepare people for an evolving and dynamic workplace. In the future, companies won't want one skillset or another; they'll want all of them. To adequately prepare, leaders and their employees need to focus on three things: an open mindset, lifelong learning, and recruiting employees that have new skills.

Open mindset

While institutional change is typically gradual, resistance to any change is common. Employers must help their employees adapt — it's not enough to announce that the company is shifting to an agile mindset, for example. Responsible employers will help employees understand and feel comfortable with changing roles, different types of meetings, and faster deadlines. Employees meanwhile need to be open to that change and adapt to the fact that technology will permeate every company, and every job. Whether working in human resources, the legal department, or finance, it will be critical for each employee to be open to pivoting and transforming — possessing a fail-fast mentality.

Develop lifelong learning

Employees are the backbone of any company; employers set the tone and create an atmosphere where people can succeed. It's a symbiotic relationship. So it's one thing for employees to adopt an open mindset, it's another to demonstrate the willingness to retrain and learn new skills — something that arguably is not easy to do once we're adults. To accomplish that, employees need leaders to give them the opportunity and encouragement. For example, skilled customer service representatives can be tapped to train machines to undertake the repetitive, time-consuming parts of their jobs, freeing them up to dedicate themselves to more complicated parts of the job that a machine can't do, tasks that require a human connection. That's not to say that the transition to a human/machine workforce is easy or without challenges. We should expect those, even if we don't know exactly what they'll be. It is the job of senior leadership to create a strategy for that inclusive future.

Recruiting for new skills