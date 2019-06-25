Trump says an Iranian attack on anything American will be met with 'obliteration'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at requiring hospitals to be more transparent about prices before charging patients for healthcare services, at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2019.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to slam Iran for issuing a "very ignorant and insulting statement" after the U.S. slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran.

"Iran leadership doesn't understand the words "nice" or "compassion," they never have," Trump wrote. "Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone."

In another tweet, Trump said that any Iranian attack on Americans would be met with "great and overwhelming force" and "obliteration."

Trump's comments on the heels of reports that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani mocked the White House by saying it was suffering from a "mental illness." Rouhani also called the new sanctions "outrageous and idiotic."

The latest confrontation comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran since the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Last week, U.S. officials said an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down an American military surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said the aircraft was over its territory. Hours later, Trump said that Iran made a "very big mistake " by shooting down the U.S. spy drone.

Trump on Thursday approved military strikes on Iran before calling them off. Officials were still expecting the operation to move forward at 7 p.m., reports said. The New York Times, which first reported on the president's approval of the strikes, wrote that Trump had approved attacks on Iranian targets like radar and missile batteries.

In a series of tweets Friday, the president said he called off the strike because he believed the attack would have been disproportionate to Iran's downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone.

"We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die," Trump wrote. "150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not [...] proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world."

What's more, U.S. has also accused Iran of recent attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region.