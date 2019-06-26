Treasury yields tick higher as investors digest Powell comments

Mnuchin told CNBC that he's confident President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.World Economyread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve policymakers tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing.
At around 03:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0089%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5342%.
Market focus is largely attuned to monetary policy settings, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank would be "insulated from short-term political pressures" on Tuesday. James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, also downplayed prospects of a rate cut. Market expectations point to a rate cut in July.
Earlier in the session, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% as investors looked for safety following the release of weaker-than-expected confidence data.
Meanwhile, investors are also looking ahead to a G-20 meeting later this week, where President Donald Trump is due to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Data released Tuesday showed a 4% drop in U.S. property sales to Chinese buyers between 2017 and 2018 — as the trade war between both economies continues.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC Wednesday that the U.S. and China were almost there on a trade deal.
"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there's a path to complete this," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday.
On the data front, durable goods and advanced economic indicators for May will both be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. on Wednesday. In terms of Fed speeches, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will be speaking at The Forecasters Club of New York at 11:30 a.m. ET.
On the auctions front, the Treasury is set to auction a two-year floating rate note and a five-year note on Wednesday.
—CNBCs Sam Meredith contributed to this report.