Kamala Harris and Julian Castro are among the candidates who have the most to gain from their debate performances.2020 Electionsread more
Ive was responsible for the industrial design and the look and feel of all major Apple products, including the iPhone and the Mac.Technologyread more
Nike sold more sneakers and gear during the fiscal fourth quarter than Wall Street expected, helping to boost revenues by 4% to just over $10 billion.Retailread more
Biden called Harris' attack "a mischaracterization of my position across the board."Politicsread more
Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said Friday that G-20 leaders meeting in Japan can help protect the city's freedoms by raising their concerns with...China Politicsread more
President Donald Trump used three slogans in his 2016 election campaign, two of which will be very familiar: "America First" and "Make America Great Again." The third was in...Marketing.Media.Moneyread more
Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council which comprises the heads of state from EU nations, flatly rejected Putin's argument.World Politicsread more
Apple's design chief Jony Ive is leaving the company, here are some of the most iconic products he designed while he was there.Technologyread more
The early attacks represented a stark rhetorical shift from the previous night, when 10 other Democratic candidates focused more of their energy on laying out their policy...Politicsread more
Biden's comments were the latest iteration of his strategy to tie himself closely to the legacy of President Barack Obama, under whom he served as vice president for eight...2020 Electionsread more
The auto industry has seen a significant shake-up in recent years, with the rapid development in areas such as the electrification of vehicles, ride-sharing and autonomous...Shaping the futureread more
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the dominant western ideology since the end of World War II has "become obsolete."
In an interview with the Financial Times published Friday, the Russian president said liberalism has now come "into conflict" with what people around the world want.
Liberals "cannot simply dictate anything to anyone just like they have been attempting to do over the recent decades," Putin said, as world leaders gathered in Osaka, Japan for a two-day G-20 summit.
Putin criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to admit more than 1 million refugees to Germany in 2015, predominantly from war-torn Syria, as a "cardinal mistake."
But, the de-facto leader of Russia for almost two decades praised President Donald Trump for trying to stop the flow of migrants and drugs from Mexico.
"The liberal idea presupposes that nothing needs to be done. That migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants have to be protected," Putin told the newspaper.
"Every crime must have its punishment. The liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population."
Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council which comprises the heads of state from EU nations, flatly rejected Putin's argument. He told reporters he "strongly" disagreed with the Russian president.
"Whoever claims that liberal democracy is obsolete also claims that freedoms are obsolete, that the rule of law is obsolete and that human rights are obsolete," Tusk said Friday, before adding that these were "essential and vibrant values" for Europeans.
Tusk joked that jet-lag had allowed him to read the Financial Times' entire interview with Putin.
His rebuttal of Putin's argument appeared to fit the tone of this year's G-20 meeting, where leaders are expected to clash over trade, foreign policy and the intensifying climate crisis.