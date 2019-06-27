China is not budging ahead of Xi-Trump G-20 meeting

Flags of the US and China are placed ahead of a meeting between US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and China's Agriculture Minister Han Changfu at the Ministry of Agriculture in Beijing on June 30, 2017.

BEIJING— The Chinese Ministry of Commerce maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference Thursday, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

"We urge the U.S. to immediately cancel its pressure and sanction measures on Huawei and other Chinese companies, and push for the stable and healthy development of China-U.S. trade relations,“ Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation.

Gao added the China is unchanged on its position on the trade dispute, as laid out by lead negotiator and Vice Premier Liu He in May. The three primary points are canceling all additional tariffs, not arbitrarily changing what the two countries' leaders agreed upon at the G-20 meeting in Argentina late last year and that a trade agreement must be on equal terms.