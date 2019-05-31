China is establishing an 'unreliable entities' list that will include companies and people

Skip Navigation
Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

J&J must pay $300 million punitive award in talc case; company...

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products.

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

China is establishing an 'unreliable entities' list that will include companies and people

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • "Foreign enterprises, organizations and individuals that do not comply with market rules, violate the spirit of contract, block or cut supplies to Chinese firms with non-commercial purposes, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, will be added to the list of unreliable entities," Gao Feng, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Commerce, said Friday.
  • The move came after President Donald Trump blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
Chinese President Xi Jinping stands by national flags.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies and people that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

"Foreign enterprises, organizations and individuals that do not comply with market rules, violate the spirit of contract, block or cut supplies to Chinese firms with non-commercial purposes, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, will be added to the list of unreliable entities," Gao Feng, a spokesperson at the Ministry of Commerce, said Friday.

He added detailed measures will be disclosed soon.

While the announcement didn't mention any specific country or company, it came at the height of the ongoing trade war with the U.S. which escalated after President Donald Trump blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei, halting its ability to purchase American chips.

The world's two largest economies have been jockeying with tit-for-tat strategies after trade talks fell through earlier this month. In a recent move, China reportedly stopped purchases of U.S. soybeans and threatened to cut off its rare earth supply to the U.S.

Both sides have slapped more tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods in May. The tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for the higher duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese products will kick in June 1.