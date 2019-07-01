You couldn't do this 15 years ago — now it's costing you a fortune

Jason Williams, 38, recommends reviewing monthly subscriptions to see which ones you still use. Source: Jason Williams

Take a bow, skinny soy latte. Your time as budget-crusher is up. Unconscious spending is the next Starbucks-like personal finance cliché, says Chris Kampitsis, a certified financial planner at the Barnum Financial Group in Elmsford, New York. "An overuse or overreliance on subscriptions, everything from Netflix to different delivery services, like monthly boxes, all adds up, " Kampitsis said. If there's one spending habit people should really scrutinize, he said, it's auto-spending, which can cost you a fortune without you even realizing it. The last few years have seen an explosion of monthly subscriptions — rather than flat, one-time fees. Many people don't look closely at their credit card statements, so it can be easy to overlook the itemized costs. "Suddenly you can be paying hundreds a month for services, " Kampitsis said. "Can you justify their cost?"

'How did that happen?'

It's easy to add the services when many are under $10 a month. And when the price goes up — Netflix raised its rates again in January — people are likelier to keep subscribing than they are to cancel. Jason Williams, 38, of Abilene, Texas, ditched cable four years ago, but then picked up several streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. "They're all kind of on automatic," he said. "We don't even think about it."

Make a game of turning your recurring spending into recurring saving, or recurring investing. Chris Kampitsis Certified financial planner

Some of the accounts he shares with his wife even duplicate one another — Williams has Spotify and his wife pays for Pandora Premium. "It might be a wash, but I think we use the subscription services more than we used the cable," said Williams, an officer with the U.S. Air Force. The services bring a lot of happiness, he says, but it's easily $300 a month. "How did that happen?"

'No cable? Sure. But hands off my Netflix'

People aren't that thrilled about the idea of giving up streaming services. In the Invest in You Spending Survey from CNBC and Acorns, conducted by SurveyMonkey in June, people were much more willing to give up takeout food (52%) or cable (44%). People were also OK with cutting down their spending on restaurant meals and coffee. Yet when it came to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, the numbers tightened, to 34%. Even Amazon Prime was seen as more expendable.

Paring down

The savings game