UK launches investigation into Facebook and Google for dominating digital advertising

Vietnam just teamed up with the EU on a big new deal

As the ongoing U.S.-China tariff battle upends global trade, Vietnam has emerged as a large beneficiary. A new EU-Vietnam deal is solidifying Hanoi's position as a global...

North Korea says US 'hell-bent on hostile acts' despite Trump-Kim...

North Korea's mission to the United Nations has accused the U.S. of being "obsessed with sanctions" against Pyongyang.

Trump tweet sparks concerns that the US may raise tariffs on...

U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies, raising fears that Washington will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on...

Trump's latest Fed moves are another step in trying to take...

In a tweet Tuesday, the president said he plans on sending the names of Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to the Senate as Fed governor appointees.

Semi CEO says US-China trade war has had limited impact on the...

Ajit Manocha, CEO at industry association Semi, told CNBC that the U.S.-China trade war has been a "very small" reason behind the slowdown seen in the semiconductor sector.

This European country has been ranked the world's best place to...

Switzerland has been ranked the best place in the world to live and work, stealing the crown from Singapore which was at the top for five consecutive years.

UK investigating Facebook and Google for dominating digital...

The U.K.'s competition watchdog said it was assessing whether online platforms are harming consumers and competition in the digital ad market.

Modi's main political rival formally quit. The move was...

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Indian National Congress, formally stepped down just months after a resounding defeat in the 2019 parliamentary elections that saw Prime...

Asia Pacific stocks mixed amid expectations of Fed rate cut

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed on Thursday as worse-than-expected U.S. economic data raised expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates at its upcoming...

Wall Street analysts are crazy about these stocks

CNBC used FactSet to screen the stocks with the highest average 12-month price targets by analysts.

Kudlow says US-China trade talks to be held in person as soon as...

Kudlow later backed away slightly from his timeline, saying that the face-to-face talks would begin "soon" and that an announcement would be forthcoming.

Chinese police arrest man who allegedly poured water over Baidu's...

Chinese authorities have detained a man in connection with an investigation of an incident in which a man poured a bottle of water over Robin Li, chief executive of Chinese...

Tech

UK launches investigation into Facebook and Google for dominating digital advertising

Elizabeth Schulze@eschulze9
Key Points
  • The U.K.'s competition watchdog said it was assessing whether online platforms are harming consumers and competition in the digital ad market.
  • Google and Facebook take an estimated 61% share of digital advertising revenues in the U.K.
  • The investigation marks another step toward stricter supervision of big tech companies.
Facebook and Google logos
Peter Foley/Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.K.'s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Facebook and Google over their dominance in digital advertising.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday it was assessing whether online platforms are harming consumers and competition in the U.K.'s digital ad market. It singled out Google and Facebook, which combined take an estimated 61% share of digital advertising revenues in the country.

The investigation marks another step toward stricter supervision of big tech companies facing scrutiny by regulators around the world over their size and influence on consumers and their data online.

The CMA said it was specifically examining concerns that consumers don't have enough control over their data, and how it's monetized, on online platforms. The watchdog said it is also considering whether the dominance of Google and Facebook in digital advertising is limiting entry and competition from other providers.

"Although the platforms often provide user services for free, a more competitive market might result in consumers being paid for their data, or provide consumers with greater control over how their data is used," the CMA's statement said.

The investigation builds on a U.K. government review published in March that recommended companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft should be subject to new antitrust rules. U.K. Finance Minister Philip Hammond urged the CMA to investigate the digital advertising market following the publication of the review.

The CMA said it would publish the findings of its investigation no later than July 2, 2020.

