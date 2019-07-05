Amazon's investment in Deliveroo scrutinized by UK competition watchdog

A food delivery cycle courier waits for orders from Deliveroo, operated by Roofoods, in London, U.K., on Dec. 22, 2016.

The U.K.'s competition watchdog issued an initial enforcement order Friday asking Amazon to pause its investment into food delivery start-up Deliveroo.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has "reasonable grounds" for suspecting Amazon and Deliveroo have or could "cease to be distinct," which could give the authority grounds to block the investment.

Amazon led a $575 million funding round in Deliveroo in May, bringing the food delivery app's valuation to roughly $1.5 billion. The investment would make Amazon a minority shareholder in the British start-up.

"We believe this minority investment will enable Deliveroo to expand its services, benefiting consumers through increased choice and creating new jobs as more restaurants gain access to the service," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement Friday.