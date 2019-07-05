Amazon's investment in Deliveroo scrutinized by UK competition watchdog

President Donald Trump sung the praises of America's military, heritage, and spirit at his Fourth of July bash in Washington.Politicsread more
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who heads up New Democracy, is poised to lead Greece for the next four years.Europe Politicsread more
India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present a full-year budget on Friday and analysts expect it to focus on consumption, investment and...Asia Economyread more
Wikipedia Co-Founder Larry Sanger said social media companies like Facebook and Twitter exploit users' personal data resulting in "massive violations" of privacy and security.Technologyread more
Samsung said operating profit was at 6.5 trillion Korean won ($5.5 billion), which was slightly better than an industry estimate of 6 trillion won, but was down about 56% from...Technologyread more
Henry Akerman's life isn't about traveling the world. It's about living for what really matters.Ditching the Corporate Liferead more
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.US Top News and Analysisread more
According to Japanese bank Nomura, China's 5G rollout in the country should boost demand for Chinese companies in the network infrastructure and equipment space. It picked out...Investingread more
Netflix is driving buzz ahead of this season of "Stranger Things," but the branding push reveals a shortcoming in its business model.Entertainmentread more
Trump has accused Europe of manipulating currency, raising fears that the U.S. will carry out repeated threats to impose tariffs on EU goods.Currenciesread more
Stocks in Asia were muted on Friday ahead of the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which may provide clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates...Asia Marketsread more
The U.K.'s competition watchdog issued an initial enforcement order Friday asking Amazon to pause its investment into food delivery start-up Deliveroo.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has "reasonable grounds" for suspecting Amazon and Deliveroo have or could "cease to be distinct," which could give the authority grounds to block the investment.
Amazon led a $575 million funding round in Deliveroo in May, bringing the food delivery app's valuation to roughly $1.5 billion. The investment would make Amazon a minority shareholder in the British start-up.
"We believe this minority investment will enable Deliveroo to expand its services, benefiting consumers through increased choice and creating new jobs as more restaurants gain access to the service," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement Friday.
Amazon's entrance into Britain's food delivery space set up a heated competition with Uber Eats. While Amazon does not currently operate its own food delivery business, the e-commerce giant had previously attempted to enter the U.K. market with its Amazon Restaurants takeout and delivery service.
A Deliveroo spokesperson said in a statement the companies had been working closely with regulators to obtain required approvals.
"There are a number of major companies within the restaurant food delivery sector and this investment will enable Deliveroo to expand, innovate and, we believe, will enhance competition. This investment will help create jobs, help restaurants to grow their businesses and will improve choice for consumers," the Deliveroo spokesperson said.
— Reuters contributed to this report