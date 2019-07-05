Venezuelan security forces have committed 'gross violations' of human rights, UN says

A member of Venezuela's Special Action Forces (FAES) takes part in a security operation in the 70's neighbourhood, municipality of El Valle, in Caracas, on April 1, 2019.

The United Nations has issued a scathing critique of the human rights situation in Venezuela, accusing the government of targeting opponents with a "shocking" number of extrajudicial killings.

Following a three-day trip to Venezuela last month, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet published a 16-page report accusing security forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro of committing a series of "gross violations" against dissenters.

Special Action Forces were said to have killed 5,287 people last year and another 1,569 by mid-May of this year.

Referring to these figures, the report said that researchers from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) believed there are "reasonable grounds to believe that many of these killings constitute extrajudicial executions committed by the security forces."

Victims were arrested and shot, with crime scenes manipulated to suggest they had resisted police, the report said Thursday. Bachelet was scheduled to present the findings to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday.

The detailed report, which was based on "558 interviews with victims and witnesses of human rights violations," described a lawless system of oppression and estimated the actual number of deaths in the country could be much higher.

In most cases, "women and men were subjected to one or more forms of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, including electric shocks, suffocation with plastic bags, water boarding, beatings, sexual violence, water and food deprivation, stress positions and exposure to extreme temperatures."