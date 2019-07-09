Skip Navigation
Tech

Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple will show up at congressional antitrust hearing next week

Steve Kovach@stevekovach
Key Points
  • Representatives from Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook will appear before the House Antitrust Subcommittee on July 16.
  • The hearing is scheduled to focus on "dominant platforms and innovation."
  • The FTC and DOJ are said to be looking into large tech companies for potential antitrust cases.
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook Inc., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday.
Getty Images

Representatives from four of the big five tech companies -- Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook -- will appear before the House Antitrust Subcommittee on July 16 for a hearing on "dominant platforms and innovation," the subcommittee announced Tuesday.

The four big tech companies are each sending policy executives to testify before the subcommittee. They include:

  • Google's Director of Economic Policy Adam Cohen
  • Amazon's Associate General Counsel Nate Sutton
  • Facebook's Head of Global Policy Development Matt Perault
  • Apple's Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer

In a release announcing the hearing the subcommittee said it would "examine the impact of market power of online platforms on innovation and entrepreneurship." Experts such as Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu.

The hearing comes as the FTC and and DOJ are said to be looking into large tech companies as they build a potential antitrust case. Shares of Amazon, Facebook and Google's parent company Alphabet all dropped earlier last month following a string of reports that said the agencies were preparing antitrust probes into the companies.

Meanwhile, regulation and a potential breakup of the largest tech companies has turned into a campaign issue for the 2020 presidential election. Most notably, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called for Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook to all be broken up.

VIDEO6:4306:43
Big Tech faces backlash as Washington explores regulation
Squawk on the Street