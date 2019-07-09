Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple will show up at congressional antitrust hearing next week

AT&T's WarnerMedia is launching its new streaming service in 2020 and it includes the exclusive streaming rights to "Friends." The move is a blow to Netflix, which is seeing...Technologyread more
Representatives from four of the big five tech companies -- Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook -- will appear before the House Antitrust Subcommittee on July 16 for a hearing on "dominant platforms and innovation," the subcommittee announced Tuesday.
The four big tech companies are each sending policy executives to testify before the subcommittee. They include:
In a release announcing the hearing the subcommittee said it would "examine the impact of market power of online platforms on innovation and entrepreneurship." Experts such as Columbia Law School professor Tim Wu.
The hearing comes as the FTC and and DOJ are said to be looking into large tech companies as they build a potential antitrust case. Shares of Amazon, Facebook and Google's parent company Alphabet all dropped earlier last month following a string of reports that said the agencies were preparing antitrust probes into the companies.
Meanwhile, regulation and a potential breakup of the largest tech companies has turned into a campaign issue for the 2020 presidential election. Most notably, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called for Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook to all be broken up.