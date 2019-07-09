PepsiCo CFO: 'We don't see any sign of a consumer slowdown' in the US

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Mexican-made autos stream across border at record rate in first...

New data from Mexico shows the auto industry continues to expand operations there, even if it draws the ire of the Trump administration.

Autosread more

PepsiCo CFO: 'We don't see any sign of a consumer slowdown' in...

PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said that the company doesn't see any signs of a consumer slowdown

Food & Beverageread more

Chamath Palihapitiya says Virgin Galactic tourism flights to...

Virgin Galactic expects to be profitable two years after it begins publicly-trading.

Investing in Spaceread more

Billionaire and former presidential candidate Ross Perot is dead...

Perot, who ran for president twice, died after a five-month battle with leukemia, a representative for the Perot family said.

Politicsread more

Dow falls for a third day as investors wait for clues on Fed...

Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors awaited more clues on the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.

US Marketsread more

Palihapitiya compares Virgin Galactic to Tesla, hoping for same...

Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya says he hopes his new space tourism investment is similar to the early days of Tesla.

Investing in Spaceread more

Billionaire Tom Steyer enters 2020 race with pledge to spend $100...

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer said Tuesday that he will run for president in 2020, entering the crowded Democratic field late in the race with a pledge to focus on climate...

2020 Electionsread more

Canopy needs a new leader for the 'next phase of growth',...

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands tells Jim Cramer "our board was uniform" about removing Bruce Linton as CEO of Canopy Growth.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Fed Chair Powell's job is safe 'at the present time,' Larry...

The Trump administration is making "no effort" to remove the Fed's Jerome Powell, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

Politicsread more

Richard Branson's space unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public

British billionaire Richard Branson's space-tourism unit Virgin Galactic plans to go public, the company announced Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Decelerating profit backdrop creating a 'survival of the fittest'...

Institutional Investor hall of famer Richard Bernstein sees slowing earnings hurting cyclical stocks.

Trading Nationread more

Google makes another acquisition under its new cloud CEO

Google Cloud is buying Elastifile, an online file storage company.

Technologyread more
Food & Beverage

PepsiCo CFO: 'We don't see any sign of a consumer slowdown' in the US

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • "In the United States right now, we don't see any sign of a consumer slowdown," PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."
  • Consumer spending in April and May rose moderately, according to the Commerce Department.
  • Pepsi topped analysts' estimates for its second-quarter earnings and revenue on Tuesday.
VIDEO6:4406:44
PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston talks Q2 earnings beat
Squawk on the Street

PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said Tuesday that the snack and beverage giant still thinks that the consumer economy is strong.

"In the United States right now, we don't see any sign of a consumer slowdown," he said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street. "

Consumer spending in April and May rose moderately, according to the Commerce Department. However, consumer confidence last month dropped to its lowest level in nearly two years.

Johnston pointed to relatively neutral gas prices year-over-year as one "particularly positive" sign for consumer spending.

"When that's the case, consumers generally feel better about themselves," he said.

Looking to the rest of the world, Johnston pointed to the Middle East, Brazil and western Europe as regions that present a challenge. But with low interest rates globally, he said that the consumer economy will likely continue to be strong around most of the world.

Earlier on Tuesday, executives told analysts on the quarterly conference call that the company was not seeing any signals that the consumer was slowing down.

Shares of Pepsi were basically flat in trading Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings before the bell. The Cheetos maker topped analysts' estimates for its second-quarter earnings and revenue.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 outlook Tuesday. Pepsi expects organic revenue to grow by 4% and adjusted earnings per share, assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates, to decline by 1%.