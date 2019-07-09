Tesla CEO Elon Musk pours cold water on fans waiting for Model S, Model X refresh

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Monday night that the company is planning "a series of minor ongoing changes" for its older Model S and Model X vehicles, but not a major refresh.

Musk's declaration follows the departure of Tesla's former vice president of production, Peter Hochholdinger, who oversaw Model S and X manufacturing during his tenure there. Hochholdinger has joined Lucid Motors, a would-be Tesla competitor that plans to ship its first electric vehicle next year. Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson was previously the chief engineer of Tesla Model S.

In May, Tesla employees told CNBC the company was then planning a Model S refresh that would potentially include a 400-mile range battery -- a goal that Musk later nodded to during a shareholders' meeting, although he didn't say it would be for the Model S -- and could use Model 3 seats. They also said Tesla was rejiggering its Fremont, California, factory to make way for the refresh and for production of its upcoming Model Y crossover.

While plans for the Model S refresh have been reined in, changes at the Fremont plant are underway, according to a passel of new filings with the City of Fremont.

Specifically, the filings reveal that Tesla aims to overhaul its body-in-white and paint facilities and equipment in Fremont before embarking on its next phase of electric vehicle production.

Musk promised that Tesla would deliver between 90,000 and 100,000 vehicles for the second quarter of 2019, and this time, his forecasting was right on target with Tesla reporting deliveries of 95,200 cars to customers for the second quarter.