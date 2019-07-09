Top national cybersecurity expert: Every investment is at risk

Hackers stole roughly 500 million Starwood customer records, including payment information. Marriott unknowingly inherited Starwood's vulnerabilities in a 2018 deal. Scott Olson | Getty Images

Between election security, corporate data breaches, and ongoing discussions around data privacy, cybersecurity is top of mind across all industries. The scope of a cyber incident's financial and reputational impact could not be clearer to businesses today. A recent study found that over the course of 2018, the average total cost of a data breach increased by 6.4% and the amount of data lost or stolen in an average data breach increased by 2.2%. But cybersecurity isn't only an internal concern. Investors are growing increasingly wary of investing in an organization that later goes on to experience a costly breach, or inheriting an organization's security vulnerabilities by way of mergers or acquisitions. In fact, cybersecurity now represents a significant threat to deals. Recent research conducted by Forescout Technologies found that 53% of IT and business decision makers reported that their organizations uncovered a material cybersecurity incident that risked a potential M&A deal. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also highlighted the cybersecurity risks that investors face on an ongoing basis. Perhaps one of the most notable examples of the impact of cybersecurity on an investment is the Marriott/Starwood hack, which was made public in 2018. Before Marriott and Starwood even began talks around the acquisition, hackers stole roughly 500 million Starwood customer records, including payment information. Without conducting a thorough due diligence process, Marriott unknowingly inherited Starwood's vulnerabilities. When the incident came to light in 2018, the result was negative press for Marriott resulting in reputational harm, new legal liability and a decline in share price.

5 cyber vulnerabilities for investors

Investors everywhere must start to incorporate cybersecurity diligence into their investment decision-making process, whether they are large institutional investors with a long-term horizon, private equity firms taking an ownership stake in a business, or venture firms providing early stage funding. Furthermore, some investors will find that they want to continuously monitor the cyber risk of an investment during the lifetime of the investment. Because evaluating cyber risk is still a relatively new concept, there are a few best practices that organizations should consider, as well as common mistakes to avoid. Let's explore a few areas below. 1. Failure to identify due diligence responsibilities During the diligence stage of the investment, there may be confusion around which party is responsible for surfacing and mitigating potential security issues. Let's be clear – the responsibility lies with the investor, who must conduct robust diligence to validate and verify the potential investment's claims. What's also clear is that the investment target should be an active participant in this phase of the process, providing supporting information about the organization's security performance over time. By doing so, the target can showcase the organization's commitment to managing enterprise risk, which should increase enterprise value. 2. Not asking the right questions For years, cyber diligence consisted of one question: "Have you ever experienced a breach?" For most targets, the answer to that question is a resounding "no," regardless of the veracity of that statement. Investors need to go beyond this simple question, exploring, for example, the target's data protection strategy, the types of technologies it has in place to mitigate risk, executive leadership, and employee training, in order to gain a broader understanding.