Trump can't keep tariffs on China and win a second term, says researcher

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the controversial extradition bill that has led to mass protests in the city "is dead."China Politicsread more
America's political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become "very wicked and very mean," said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the...Politicsread more
Apartment demand in the second quarter of this year spiked 11% from a year ago, pushing rents up an average 3% nationally to $1,390 per month, according to real estate...Real Estateread more
The House could vote later this month on its Raise the Wage Act, the Democratic legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15.Politicsread more
Singaporean state investment firm Temasek Holdings on Tuesday reported a plunge in its returns over a one-year period amid a challenging economic environment compounded by...Financeread more
U.S. President Donald Trump can either be a "tariff president" or a "two-term president," a public policy expert said Tuesday.Politicsread more
Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was ordered held without bail pending a July 15 detention hearing as he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking dozens of underage...Politicsread more
UBS and Credit Suisse are saying Chinese internet stocks will be a good buy for investors.Investingread more
The last three years represent the longest consecutive decline in the American lifespan at birth since the period between 1915 and 1918.Health and Scienceread more
Carrying boxes and envelopes containing personal effects and A4 forms, many Deutsche workers started their work week by emptying their desks.Financeread more
Asia Pacific shares declined on Tuesday, with Apple suppliers in Taiwan and Japan falling as shares of the tech giant lost more than 2% overnight.Asia Marketsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump can either be a "tariff president" or a "two-term president," a public policy expert said Tuesday.
It remains relatively undetermined to what extent U.S.-China trade tensions have weighed on the American economy, but any continued damage could tip the scales in the upcoming presidential election, according to David Firestein, executive director of the University of Texas at Austin's China Public Policy Center.
That is, if Trump continues imposing tariffs, he may lose the slim electoral edge that won him the White House in the 2016 election, Firestein predicted.
"He doesn't have the slack in his popular support to be able to damage the economic interests of many of his constituents in the heartland of the United States and still expect that they will unanimously support him for president as they did four years ago," said Firestein.
For one, China's trade war tariffs on U.S. soybean exports have hit Trump's support base of farmers and agricultural producers.
These tariffs pushed up the prices of American agricultural goods, causing U.S. producers' export revenue to fall 74% in 2018. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the value of soybean exports fell to $3.1 billion in 2018, from about $12.2 billion in 2017.
Trump's tariffs on China have also hit U.S. consumers, Firestein told CNBC's "Squawk Box. "
"President Trump has raised tariffs and that means he's raised taxes on the American people pretty much across the board," said Firestein.
Researchers from the International Monetary Fund found a "nearly complete pass through of tariffs" to Americans. That means American consumers and manufacturers are largely bearing the burden of Trump's tariffs — not the Chinese exporters.
"I think [Trump] recognizes that that limits his flexibility and limits his options as he engages with President Xi (Jinping) in the Chinese government, " Firestein noted.
The U.S. and China have been locked in a bitter trade war since mid-2018. Trade talks, which have been ongoing since last year, largely failed to yield results and fell apart in May.
However, Trump and Chinese President Xi agreed to resume negotiations when they met at the Group of 20 summit less than two weeks ago.