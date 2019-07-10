Antiwar candidate Bernie Sanders faces backlash over the $1.2 trillion war machine he brought to Vermont

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in the capital of his home state of Vermont on May 25, 2019, in Montpelier. Scott Eisen | Getty Images

A grassroots antiwar movement

This is not the first time the $1.2 trillion program has faced opposition from Vermont residents. In 2018, Burlington voters approved a resolution asking the Air Force to cancel the basing due to concerns about potential noise pollution. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger refused to sign it, in part because of what he described as potential harm to the state economy.

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter approaches at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.

"I firmly believe that when the F-35s come, most people will experience the noise impacts to be similar to what they are today," he said. "And in contrast to that, I think there would be very substantial adverse impacts on the economy and certainly on the airport if we were to choose not to have the F-35s come here or the Air Force were to change its decision. " Citizens Against Nuclear Bombers in Vermont, meanwhile, oppose the basing of the fighters, revenue be damned. The group includes Ben Cohen of Ben & Jerry's and environmental activist Bill McKibben, as well as retired military personnel and local business owners. "Locally, we don't believe this weapon belongs at a commercial airport located in densely populated residential neighborhoods," James Ehlers, campaign director for Citizens Against Nuclear Bombs in Vermont, told CNBC. Lockheed Martin would not provide a comment for this article, but Capt. Mikel R. Arcovitch of the Vermont National Guard told CNBC that the F-35 Lightning II is not nuclear-capable, and there were no plans for that to change.

We don't believe this weapon belongs at a commercial airport located in densely populated residential neighborhoods. James Ehlers campaign director for Citizens Against Nuclear Bombs in Vermont

"The F-35A's coming to Vermont will not have the hardware to be nuclear-capable," Arcovitch said. "Vermont does not currently have a nuclear mission, nor are there plans for Vermont to have a nuclear mission. " Nuclear-capable or not, the F-35 program has long been the subject of controversy, in part due to potentially disastrous technical problems that have plagued it for years. In 2015 an F-35A experienced "catastrophic engine failure " during a training mission, and just months later it experienced ejection-seat malfunctions that temporarily resulted in prohibiting pilots weighing less than 136 pounds from flying the plane.



In June, Defense News reported that the jet is still experiencing significant technical problems. These include sudden increases in air pressure inside the cockpit that cause "excruciating" ear and sinus pain in pilots, as well as issues affecting the helmet-mounted display and night-vision camera.

A thorn in the senator's side