40. Vermont

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|162,50,46
|F
|Economy
|130,44,29
|D-
|Infrastructure
|183,24,32
|B-
|Cost of Doing Business
|149,36,35
|C
|Quality of Life
|262,2
|1
|A-
|Education
|105,15,10
|B
|Technology & Innovation
|90,27,25
|C
|Business Friendliness
|71,34,33
|D+
|Access to Capital
|10,45,49
|F
|Cost of Living
|11,40,40
|D-
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1173,40,32
|-
Governor: Phil Scott, Republican
Population: 626,299
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.1%
Top corporate tax rate: 8.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 8.75%
Gasoline tax: 30.46 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Fletcher Allen Health Care, Casella Waste Systems
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence