46. Louisiana

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|193,41,35
|F
|Economy
|80,49,40
|F
|Infrastructure
|151,42,38
|D+
|Cost of Doing Business
|226,13,7
|A-
|Quality of Life
|94,47,49
|F
|Education
|74,37,46
|D+
|Technology & Innovation
|51,42,44
|F
|Business Friendliness
|57,39,41
|D
|Access to Capital
|26,33,27
|D+
|Cost of Living
|33,18,17
|B
|985,46,44
|-
Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat
Population: 4,659,978
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.4%
Top corporate tax rate: 8%
Top individual income tax rate: 6%
Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Ochsner Health System, CenturyLink
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence