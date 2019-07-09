Skip Navigation
46. Louisiana

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce193,41,35F
Economy80,49,40F
Infrastructure151,42,38D+
Cost of Doing Business226,13,7A-
Quality of Life94,47,49F
Education74,37,46D+
Technology & Innovation51,42,44F
Business Friendliness57,39,41D
Access to Capital26,33,27D+
Cost of Living33,18,17B
[[link#105843737#Overall]]985,46,44-
Economic Profile

Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat

Population: 4,659,978

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 8%

Top individual income tax rate: 6%

Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Ochsner Health System, CenturyLink

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

