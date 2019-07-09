46. Louisiana

Economic Profile

Governor: John Bel Edwards, Democrat

Population: 4,659,978

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 8%

Top individual income tax rate: 6%

Gasoline tax: 20.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Ochsner Health System, CenturyLink

