31. Maryland

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Maryland TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce313,66A-
Economy164,35,21C-
Infrastructure155,41,45C-
Cost of Doing Business89,46,45D-
Quality of Life165,27,26C-
Education96,23,20C+
Technology & Innovation130,510A
Business Friendliness78,31,35C-
Access to Capital56,14,16B+
Cost of Living5,46,44F
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1251,31,31-
Economic Profile

Governor: Larry Hogan, Republican

Population: 6,042,718

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.25%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%

Gasoline tax: 35.30 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Giant Food LLC., Lockheed Martin

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

