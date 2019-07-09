31. Maryland

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|313,6
|6
|A-
|Economy
|164,35,21
|C-
|Infrastructure
|155,41,45
|C-
|Cost of Doing Business
|89,46,45
|D-
|Quality of Life
|165,27,26
|C-
|Education
|96,23,20
|C+
|Technology & Innovation
|130,5
|10
|A
|Business Friendliness
|78,31,35
|C-
|Access to Capital
|56,14,16
|B+
|Cost of Living
|5,46,44
|F
|1251,31,31
|-
Governor: Larry Hogan, Republican
Population: 6,042,718
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 8.25%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%
Gasoline tax: 35.30 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Giant Food LLC., Lockheed Martin
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence