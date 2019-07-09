22. Oregon

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|253,19,19
|C
|Economy
|267,7
|12
|A-
|Infrastructure
|185,22,28
|B-
|Cost of Doing Business
|167,31,32
|C+
|Quality of Life
|204,16,18
|C+
|Education
|76,36,29
|D+
|Technology & Innovation
|116,12,14
|B+
|Business Friendliness
|50,43,38
|D-
|Access to Capital
|44,23,20
|C+
|Cost of Living
|6,45,45
|F
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1368,22,19
|-
Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat
Population: 4,190,713
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.6%
Top individual income tax rate: 9.9%
Gasoline tax: 36.77 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Intel Corp., Nike
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence