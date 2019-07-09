Skip Navigation
22. Oregon

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce253,19,19C
Economy267,712A-
Infrastructure185,22,28B-
Cost of Doing Business167,31,32C+
Quality of Life204,16,18C+
Education76,36,29D+
Technology & Innovation116,12,14B+
Business Friendliness50,43,38D-
Access to Capital44,23,20C+
Cost of Living6,45,45F
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1368,22,19-
Economic Profile

Governor: Kate Brown, Democrat

Population: 4,190,713

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.6%

Top individual income tax rate: 9.9%

Gasoline tax: 36.77 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Intel Corp., Nike

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

