Skip Navigation
logo

14. Massachusetts

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Massachusetts TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce319,51A-
Economy229,18,14B
Infrastructure123,48,42F
Cost of Doing Business83,47,43F
Quality of Life217,10,10B-
Education134,11A+
Technology & Innovation138,32A+
Business Friendliness114,14,18B
Access to Capital65,67A-
Cost of Living4,47,48F
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1426,14,8-
Economic Profile

Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican

Population: 6,902,149

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3%

Top corporate tax rate: 8%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.05%

Gasoline tax: 26.54 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Bay State Medical Center, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags