14. Massachusetts

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|319,5
|1
|A-
|Economy
|229,18,14
|B
|Infrastructure
|123,48,42
|F
|Cost of Doing Business
|83,47,43
|F
|Quality of Life
|217,10,10
|B-
|Education
|134,1
|1
|A+
|Technology & Innovation
|138,3
|2
|A+
|Business Friendliness
|114,14,18
|B
|Access to Capital
|65,6
|7
|A-
|Cost of Living
|4,47,48
|F
|1426,14,8
|-
Governor: Charlie Baker, Republican
Population: 6,902,149
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3%
Top corporate tax rate: 8%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.05%
Gasoline tax: 26.54 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Bay State Medical Center, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence