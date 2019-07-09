|Category
|Workforce
|215,34,39
|D
|Economy
|245,13,34
|B+
|Infrastructure
|166,32,24
|C
|Cost of Doing Business
|232,10,6
|A-
|Quality of Life
|208,13,7
|B-
|Education
|103,17,13
|B-
|Technology & Innovation
|92,26,26
|C+
|Business Friendliness
|93,24,15
|C+
|Access to Capital
|27,32,36
|D+
|Cost of Living
|38,13,12
|B+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1419,16,18
|-
Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican
Population: 3,156,145
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.3%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.4%
Top corporate tax rate: 12%
Top individual income tax rate: 8.53%
Gasoline tax: 30.70 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence