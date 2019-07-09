Economic Profile

Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican

Population: 3,156,145

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 12%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.53%

Gasoline tax: 30.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group

