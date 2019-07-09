Skip Navigation
16. Iowa

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce215,34,39D
Economy245,13,34B+
Infrastructure166,32,24C
Cost of Doing Business232,10,6A-
Quality of Life208,13,7B-
Education103,17,13B-
Technology & Innovation92,26,26C+
Business Friendliness93,24,15C+
Access to Capital27,32,36D+
Cost of Living38,13,12B+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1419,16,18-
Economic Profile

Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican

Population: 3,156,145

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 12%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.53%

Gasoline tax: 30.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

