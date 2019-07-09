48. Mississippi

Economic Profile

Governor: Phil Bryant, Republican

Population: 2,986,530

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 5%

Top corporate tax rate: 5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Nissan North America, EastGroup Properties

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence