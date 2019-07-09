48. Mississippi

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|192,42,41
|F
|Economy
|67,50,49
|F
|Infrastructure
|158,38,41
|C-
|Cost of Doing Business
|239,6
|22
|A
|Quality of Life
|114,42,42
|F
|Education
|57,44,43
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|42,48,46
|F
|Business Friendliness
|33,47,45
|F
|Access to Capital
|15,42,43
|F
|Cost of Living
|50,1
|1
|A+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|967,48,49
|-
Governor: Phil Bryant, Republican
Population: 2,986,530
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 5%
Top corporate tax rate: 5%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Nissan North America, EastGroup Properties
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence