6. Georgia

Economic Profile

Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican

Population: 10,519,475

GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.74%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%

Gasoline tax: 35.28 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Delta Air Lines, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company

