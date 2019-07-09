6. Georgia

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|286,11,4
|B
|Economy
|241,15,2
|B+
|Infrastructure
|221,5
|3
|A-
|Cost of Doing Business
|175,28,36
|B-
|Quality of Life
|170,25,32
|C-
|Education
|96,23,29
|C+
|Technology & Innovation
|110,16,21
|B
|Business Friendliness
|110,16,21
|B-
|Access to Capital
|61,10,8
|A-
|Cost of Living
|40,11,9
|A-
|1510,6
|7
|-
Governor: Brian Kemp, Republican
Population: 10,519,475
GDP growth (Q4 2017): 2.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2018): 3.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.74%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%
Gasoline tax: 35.28 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Delta Air Lines, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence