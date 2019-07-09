35. Connecticut

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|261,15,16
|C+
|Economy
|138,43,45
|D
|Infrastructure
|147,43,47
|D+
|Cost of Doing Business
|100,43,46
|D
|Quality of Life
|194,20,22
|C+
|Education
|118,8
|9
|A-
|Technology & Innovation
|105,18,17
|B
|Business Friendliness
|99,21,26
|C+
|Access to Capital
|47,20,18
|B-
|Cost of Living
|8,43,43
|F
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1217,35,37
|-
Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat
Population: 3,572,045
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.99%
Gasoline tax: 36.85 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): A1, stable/A, positive
Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence