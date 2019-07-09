35. Connecticut

Economic Profile

Governor: Ned Lamont, Democrat

Population: 3,572,045

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.99%

Gasoline tax: 36.85 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): A1, stable/A, positive

Major private employers: United Technologies Corp., General Electric Company

