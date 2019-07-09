41. New Mexico

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|250,21,34
|C
|Economy
|211,27,46
|B-
|Infrastructure
|183,24,17
|B-
|Cost of Doing Business
|196,26,24
|B
|Quality of Life
|101,44,41
|F
|Education
|56,45,44
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|64,37,37
|D
|Business Friendliness
|44,44,42
|D-
|Access to Capital
|23,35,33
|D
|Cost of Living
|36,15,19
|B+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1164,41,43
|-
Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat
Population: 2,095,428
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 4.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 5%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.9%
Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Presbyterian Healthcare, PNM Resources
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence