20. Arizona

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|328,2
|8
|A
|Economy
|247,12,10
|B+
|Infrastructure
|200,13,16
|B+
|Cost of Doing Business
|118,41,39
|D+
|Quality of Life
|132,37,36
|D
|Education
|50,47,48
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|93,23,23
|C+
|Business Friendliness
|127,9
|11
|B+
|Access to Capital
|51,18,20
|B
|Cost of Living
|27,24,20
|C+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1373,20,20
|-
Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican
Population: 7,171,646
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.9 %
Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 4.54%
Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Banner Health, Southern Copper Corp.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence