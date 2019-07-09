Skip Navigation
20. Arizona

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce328,28A
Economy247,12,10B+
Infrastructure200,13,16B+
Cost of Doing Business118,41,39D+
Quality of Life132,37,36D
Education50,47,48F
Technology & Innovation93,23,23C+
Business Friendliness127,911B+
Access to Capital51,18,20B
Cost of Living27,24,20C+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1373,20,20-
Economic Profile

Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican

Population: 7,171,646

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.9 %

Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.54%

Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Banner Health, Southern Copper Corp.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

