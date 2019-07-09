20. Arizona

Economic Profile

Governor: Doug Ducey, Republican

Population: 7,171,646

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.9 %

Top corporate tax rate: 4.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.54%

Gasoline tax: 19 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Banner Health, Southern Copper Corp.

