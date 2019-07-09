Skip Navigation
29. Nevada

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce168,48,37F
Economy249,11,15B+
Infrastructure207,11,8B+
Cost of Doing Business225,15,3A-
Quality of Life159,28,40D+
Education56,45,50F
Technology & Innovation50,44,47F
Business Friendliness105,17,19B-
Access to Capital33,27,26C-
Cost of Living15,36,36D
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1267,29,33-
Economic Profile

Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat

Population: 3,034,392

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 33.78 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, positive

Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

