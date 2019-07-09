29. Nevada

Economic Profile

Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat

Population: 3,034,392

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 33.78 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, positive

Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands

