29. Nevada

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|168,48,37
|F
|Economy
|249,11,15
|B+
|Infrastructure
|207,11,8
|B+
|Cost of Doing Business
|225,15,3
|A-
|Quality of Life
|159,28,40
|D+
|Education
|56,45,50
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|50,44,47
|F
|Business Friendliness
|105,17,19
|B-
|Access to Capital
|33,27,26
|C-
|Cost of Living
|15,36,36
|D
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1267,29,33
|-
Governor: Steve Sisolak, Democrat
Population: 3,034,392
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 33.78 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, positive
Major private employers: Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas Sands
