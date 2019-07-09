|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|187,45,50
|F
|Economy
|148,37,43
|D+
|Infrastructure
|125,47,48
|F
|Cost of Doing Business
|164,32,27
|C+
|Quality of Life
|201,19,15
|C+
|Education
|100,19,22
|B-
|Technology & Innovation
|69,35,38
|D
|Business Friendliness
|80,29,34
|C-
|Access to Capital
|15,42,30
|F
|Cost of Living
|12,39,38
|D-
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1101,44,45
|-
Governor: Janet T. Mills, Democrat
Population: 1,338,404
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 8.93%
Top individual income tax rate: 7.15%
Gasoline tax: 30.01 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Hannaford Brothers Co., Avangrid
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence