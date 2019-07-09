15. Wisconsin

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|251,20,22
|C
|Economy
|226,20,19
|B
|Infrastructure
|183,24,23
|B-
|Cost of Doing Business
|210,20,21
|B+
|Quality of Life
|168,26,24
|C-
|Education
|122,5
|14
|A-
|Technology & Innovation
|103,19,20
|B-
|Business Friendliness
|92,26,24
|C
|Access to Capital
|38,25,25
|C
|Cost of Living
|28,23,24
|C+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1421,15,17
|-
Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat
Population: 5,813,568
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 7.65%
Gasoline tax: 32.90 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Johnson Controls
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence