Skip Navigation
logo

15. Wisconsin

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
PromesaArtStudio | iStock | Getty Images

Wisconsin TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce251,20,22C
Economy226,20,19B
Infrastructure183,24,23B-
Cost of Doing Business210,20,21B+
Quality of Life168,26,24C-
Education122,514A-
Technology & Innovation103,19,20B-
Business Friendliness92,26,24C
Access to Capital38,25,25C
Cost of Living28,23,24C+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1421,15,17-
Economic Profile

Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat

Population: 5,813,568

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 7.65%

Gasoline tax: 32.90 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Johnson Controls

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags