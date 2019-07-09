15. Wisconsin

Economic Profile

Governor: Tony Evers, Democrat

Population: 5,813,568

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 7.65%

Gasoline tax: 32.90 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Johnson Controls

