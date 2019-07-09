Skip Navigation
50. Rhode Island

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce226,32,15D+
Economy87,48,28F
Infrastructure98,50,50F
Cost of Doing Business99,44,44D-
Quality of Life159,28,27D+
Education95,25,25C+
Technology & Innovation90,27,33C
Business Friendliness55,40,38D
Access to Capital19,39,43D-
Cost of Living10,41,42F
[[link#105843737#Overall]]938,50,45-
Economic Profile

Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat

Population: 1,057,315

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.0%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.99%

Gasoline tax: 34 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Lifespan, CVS Health

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

