50. Rhode Island

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|226,32,15
|D+
|Economy
|87,48,28
|F
|Infrastructure
|98,50,50
|F
|Cost of Doing Business
|99,44,44
|D-
|Quality of Life
|159,28,27
|D+
|Education
|95,25,25
|C+
|Technology & Innovation
|90,27,33
|C
|Business Friendliness
|55,40,38
|D
|Access to Capital
|19,39,43
|D-
|Cost of Living
|10,41,42
|F
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|938,50,45
|-
Governor: Gina Raimondo, Democrat
Population: 1,057,315
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.0%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.99%
Gasoline tax: 34 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Lifespan, CVS Health
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence