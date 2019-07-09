13. Tennessee

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|226,32,27
|D+
|Economy
|289,5
|7
|A
|Infrastructure
|221,5
|5
|A-
|Cost of Doing Business
|218,17,15
|A-
|Quality of Life
|86,48,47
|F
|Education
|89,28,33
|C
|Technology & Innovation
|93,23,30
|C+
|Business Friendliness
|131,7
|8
|B+
|Access to Capital
|44,23,23
|C+
|Cost of Living
|45,6
|5
|A
|[[link#105237323#Overall]]
|1442,13,13
|-
Governor: Bill Lee, Republican
Population: 6,770,010
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 2%
Gasoline tax: 26.40 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Covenant Health, FedEx
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence