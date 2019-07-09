Skip Navigation
logo

13. Tennessee

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
phot705 | iStock | Getty Images

Tennessee TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce226,32,27D+
Economy289,57A
Infrastructure221,55A-
Cost of Doing Business218,17,15A-
Quality of Life86,48,47F
Education89,28,33C
Technology & Innovation93,23,30C+
Business Friendliness131,78B+
Access to Capital44,23,23C+
Cost of Living45,65A
[[link#105237323#Overall]]1442,13,13-
Economic Profile

Governor: Bill Lee, Republican

Population: 6,770,010

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 2%

Gasoline tax: 26.40 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Covenant Health, FedEx

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags