47. Alaska

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|239,27,33
|C-
|Economy
|147,38,50
|D+
|Infrastructure
|128,46,34
|D-
|Cost of Doing Business
|79,48,47
|F
|Quality of Life
|180,23,25
|C
|Education
|48,49,45
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|52,41,45
|F
|Business Friendliness
|100,20,14
|C+
|Access to Capital
|3,50,49
|F
|Cost of Living
|7,44,46
|F
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|983,47,50
|-
Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican
Population: 737,438
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 4.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 6.4%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 14.34 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication
