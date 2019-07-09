Skip Navigation
47. Alaska

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Alaska TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce239,27,33C-
Economy147,38,50D+
Infrastructure128,46,34D-
Cost of Doing Business79,48,47F
Quality of Life180,23,25C
Education48,49,45F
Technology & Innovation52,41,45F
Business Friendliness100,20,14C+
Access to Capital3,50,49F
Cost of Living7,44,46F
[[link#105843737#Overall]]983,47,50-
Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican

Population: 737,438

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 4.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 6.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 14.34 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cents/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

