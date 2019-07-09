47. Alaska

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Dunleavy, Republican

Population: 737,438

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 4.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 6.4%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.4%

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 14.34 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Providence Health & Services, General Communication

