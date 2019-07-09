Skip Navigation
38. Delaware

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce242,24,14C-
Economy213,24,25B-
Infrastructure168,31,35C
Cost of Doing Business135,38,41C-
Quality of Life158,30,39D+
Education77,35,26D+
Technology & Innovation93,23,24C+
Business Friendliness72,33,28D+
Access to Capital23,35,38D
Cost of Living16,35,35D
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1197,38,38-
Economic Profile

Governor: John C. Carney Jr., Democrat

Population: 967,171

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.0%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.7%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.6%

Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Christiana Care Health Systems, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

