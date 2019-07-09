38. Delaware

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|242,24,14
|C-
|Economy
|213,24,25
|B-
|Infrastructure
|168,31,35
|C
|Cost of Doing Business
|135,38,41
|C-
|Quality of Life
|158,30,39
|D+
|Education
|77,35,26
|D+
|Technology & Innovation
|93,23,24
|C+
|Business Friendliness
|72,33,28
|D+
|Access to Capital
|23,35,38
|D
|Cost of Living
|16,35,35
|D
|1197,38,38
|-
Governor: John C. Carney Jr., Democrat
Population: 967,171
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.0%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 8.7%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.6%
Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Christiana Care Health Systems, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
