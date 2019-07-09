38. Delaware

Economic Profile

Governor: John C. Carney Jr., Democrat

Population: 967,171

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 0.0%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.7%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.6%

Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Christiana Care Health Systems, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

