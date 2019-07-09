Skip Navigation
37. Alabama

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Alabama TSFB 2019 

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce210,35,36D
Economy211,27,37B-
Infrastructure212,10,18A-
Cost of Doing Business206,22,26B+
Quality of Life82,49,48F
Education74,37,47D+
Technology & Innovation74,34,34D+
Business Friendliness66,37,36D+
Access to Capital29,30,30D+
Cost of Living45,68A
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1209,37,41-
Economic Profile

Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican

Population: 4,887,871

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 21.21 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

