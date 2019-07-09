37. Alabama

Economic Profile

Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican

Population: 4,887,871

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.7%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 21.21 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company

