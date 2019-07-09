37. Alabama

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|210,35,36
|D
|Economy
|211,27,37
|B-
|Infrastructure
|212,10,18
|A-
|Cost of Doing Business
|206,22,26
|B+
|Quality of Life
|82,49,48
|F
|Education
|74,37,47
|D+
|Technology & Innovation
|74,34,34
|D+
|Business Friendliness
|66,37,36
|D+
|Access to Capital
|29,30,30
|D+
|Cost of Living
|45,6
|8
|A
|1209,37,41
|-
Governor: Kay Ivey, Republican
Population: 4,887,871
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.7%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 21.21 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Regions Bank, Vulcan Materials Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence