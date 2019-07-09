8. Nebraska

Economic Profile

Governor: Pete Ricketts, Republican

Population: 1,929,268

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3%

Top corporate tax rate: 7.81%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.84%

Gasoline tax: 30.50 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Berkshire Hathaway

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence