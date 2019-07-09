8. Nebraska

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|241,26,22
|C-
|Economy
|250,9
|37
|B+
|Infrastructure
|185,22,29
|B-
|Cost of Doing Business
|248,5
|2
|A+
|Quality of Life
|206,15,11
|C+
|Education
|121,6
|3
|A-
|Technology & Innovation
|75,33,31
|D+
|Business Friendliness
|126,10,12
|B+
|Access to Capital
|17,41,33
|D-
|Cost of Living
|34,17,15
|B
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1503,8
|14
|-
Governor: Pete Ricketts, Republican
Population: 1,929,268
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.2%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3%
Top corporate tax rate: 7.81%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.84%
Gasoline tax: 30.50 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Berkshire Hathaway
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence