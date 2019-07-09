1. Virginia

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|347,1
|3
|A+
|Economy
|239,16,13
|B
|Infrastructure
|200,13,20
|B+
|Cost of Doing Business
|158,35,34
|C+
|Quality of Life
|203,17,19
|C+
|Education
|134,1
|6
|A+
|Technology & Innovation
|109,17,15
|B
|Business Friendliness
|145,3
|5
|A
|Access to Capital
|56,15,13
|B+
|Cost of Living
|19,32,33
|D+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1610,1
|4
|-
Governor: Ralph Northam, Democrat
Population: 8,517,685
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3%
Top corporate tax rate: 6%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.75%
Gasoline tax: 20.66 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Altria Group
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence