Skip Navigation
logo

39. Kentucky

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Kentucky TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Score
Workforce198,40,49D-
Economy106,46,47F
Infrastructure231,27A
Cost of Doing Business263,110A+
Quality of Life125,40,37D-
Education83,31,39C-
Technology & Innovation66,36,36D
Business Friendliness35,45,46F
Access to Capital30,29,30D+
Cost of Living38,13,16B+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1175,39,42-
Economic Profile

Governor: Matt Bevin, Republican

Population: 4,468,402

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4%

Top corporate tax rate: 5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 26 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A, stable

Major private employers: Humana, Yum! Brands

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags