39. Kentucky

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Score
|Workforce
|198,40,49
|D-
|Economy
|106,46,47
|F
|Infrastructure
|231,2
|7
|A
|Cost of Doing Business
|263,1
|10
|A+
|Quality of Life
|125,40,37
|D-
|Education
|83,31,39
|C-
|Technology & Innovation
|66,36,36
|D
|Business Friendliness
|35,45,46
|F
|Access to Capital
|30,29,30
|D+
|Cost of Living
|38,13,16
|B+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1175,39,42
|-
Governor: Matt Bevin, Republican
Population: 4,468,402
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4%
Top corporate tax rate: 5%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 26 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A, stable
Major private employers: Humana, Yum! Brands
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence