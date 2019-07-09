Skip Navigation
logo

34. South Carolina

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Viktorcvetkovic | iStock | Getty Images

South Carolina TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce238,28,21C-
Economy220,22,17B-
Infrastructure169,30,35C
Cost of Doing Business200,24,17B+
Quality of Life117,41,42F
Education87,29,26C
Technology & Innovation77,32,31D+
Business Friendliness68,35,28D+
Access to Capital36,26,28C
Cost of Living25,26,27C
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1237,34,30-
Economic Profile

Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican

Population: 5,084,127

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.5%

Top corporate tax rate: 5%

Top individual income tax rate: 7%

Gasoline tax: 20.75 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Bi-Lo, SCANA

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags