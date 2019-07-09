34. South Carolina

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|238,28,21
|C-
|Economy
|220,22,17
|B-
|Infrastructure
|169,30,35
|C
|Cost of Doing Business
|200,24,17
|B+
|Quality of Life
|117,41,42
|F
|Education
|87,29,26
|C
|Technology & Innovation
|77,32,31
|D+
|Business Friendliness
|68,35,28
|D+
|Access to Capital
|36,26,28
|C
|Cost of Living
|25,26,27
|C
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1237,34,30
|-
Governor: Henry McMaster, Republican
Population: 5,084,127
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.5%
Top corporate tax rate: 5%
Top individual income tax rate: 7%
Gasoline tax: 20.75 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Bi-Lo, SCANA
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence