23. Missouri

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce204,38,41D-
Economy213,24,25B-
Infrastructure218,711A-
Cost of Doing Business236,88A
Quality of Life110,43,45F
Education107,14,18B
Technology & Innovation95,22,22C+
Business Friendliness90,27,27C
Access to Capital45,22,22C+
Cost of Living47,46A+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1365,23,23-
Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Parson, Republican

Population: 6,126,452

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.25%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.4%

Gasoline tax: 17.35 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, The Boeing Company, Monsanto Company

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

