23. Missouri

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike Parson, Republican

Population: 6,126,452

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.25%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.4%

Gasoline tax: 17.35 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, The Boeing Company, Monsanto Company

