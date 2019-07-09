23. Missouri

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|204,38,41
|D-
|Economy
|213,24,25
|B-
|Infrastructure
|218,7
|11
|A-
|Cost of Doing Business
|236,8
|8
|A
|Quality of Life
|110,43,45
|F
|Education
|107,14,18
|B
|Technology & Innovation
|95,22,22
|C+
|Business Friendliness
|90,27,27
|C
|Access to Capital
|45,22,22
|C+
|Cost of Living
|47,4
|6
|A+
|1365,23,23
|-
Governor: Mike Parson, Republican
Population: 6,126,452
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.25%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.4%
Gasoline tax: 17.35 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, The Boeing Company, Monsanto Company
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence