28. Pennsylvania

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
phot705 | iStock | Getty Images

Pennsylvania TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce234,31,13D+
Economy145,39,41D+
Infrastructure183,24,37B-
Cost of Doing Business168,30,25C+
Quality of Life153,32,34D+
Education112,97B+
Technology & Innovation112,13,13B+
Business Friendliness80,29,31C-
Access to Capital65,66A-
Cost of Living23,28,32C-
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1275,28,22-
Economic Profile

Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat

Population: 12,807,060

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.99%

Top individual income tax rate: 3.07%

Gasoline tax: 58.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable

Major private employers: Knouse Foods Cooperative, Comcast

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

