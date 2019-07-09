28. Pennsylvania

Economic Profile

Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat

Population: 12,807,060

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.99%

Top individual income tax rate: 3.07%

Gasoline tax: 58.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable

Major private employers: Knouse Foods Cooperative, Comcast

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence