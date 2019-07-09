28. Pennsylvania

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|234,31,13
|D+
|Economy
|145,39,41
|D+
|Infrastructure
|183,24,37
|B-
|Cost of Doing Business
|168,30,25
|C+
|Quality of Life
|153,32,34
|D+
|Education
|112,9
|7
|B+
|Technology & Innovation
|112,13,13
|B+
|Business Friendliness
|80,29,31
|C-
|Access to Capital
|65,6
|6
|A-
|Cost of Living
|23,28,32
|C-
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1275,28,22
|-
Governor: Tom Wolf, Democrat
Population: 12,807,060
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 9.99%
Top individual income tax rate: 3.07%
Gasoline tax: 58.70 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa3, stable/A+, stable
Major private employers: Knouse Foods Cooperative, Comcast
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence