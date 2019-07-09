|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|192,42,29
|F
|Economy
|303,2
|5
|A+
|Infrastructure
|174,28,24
|C+
|Cost of Doing Business
|228,12,4
|A-
|Quality of Life
|186,21,13
|C
|Education
|50,47,40
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|64,37,35
|D
|Business Friendliness
|135,6
|3
|B+
|Access to Capital
|22,38,29
|D
|Cost of Living
|31,20,13
|B-
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1385,18,11
|-
Governor: Brad Little, Republican
Population: 1,754,208
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.7%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.92%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.925%
Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: St. Luke's Health System, Micron Technology, Inc.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence