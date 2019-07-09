Economic Profile

Governor: Brad Little, Republican

Population: 1,754,208

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.7%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.92%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.925%

Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: St. Luke's Health System, Micron Technology, Inc.

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence