42. Arkansas

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|203,39,43
|D-
|Economy
|157,36,39
|D+
|Infrastructure
|189,20,12
|B-
|Cost of Doing Business
|252,3
|1
|A+
|Quality of Life
|76,50,50
|F
|Education
|72,41,42
|D
|Technology & Innovation
|50,44,47
|F
|Business Friendliness
|66,37,40
|D+
|Access to Capital
|26,33,36
|D+
|Cost of Living
|48,3
|2
|A+
|[[link#105237323#Overall]]
|1139,42,40
|-
Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican
Population: 3,013,825
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.9%
Gasoline tax: 21.80 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart Stores
