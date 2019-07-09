Skip Navigation
42. Arkansas

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce203,39,43D-
Economy157,36,39D+
Infrastructure189,20,12B-
Cost of Doing Business252,31A+
Quality of Life76,50,50F
Education72,41,42D
Technology & Innovation50,44,47F
Business Friendliness66,37,40D+
Access to Capital26,33,36D+
Cost of Living48,32A+
[[link#105237323#Overall]]1139,42,40-
Economic Profile

Governor: Asa Hutchinson, Republican

Population: 3,013,825

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.6%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.9%

Gasoline tax: 21.80 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Tyson Foods, Wal-Mart Stores

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence