3. North Carolina

Economic Profile

Governor: Roy Cooper, Democrat

Population: 10,383,620

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.9%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.1%

Top corporate tax rate: 2.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.25%

Gasoline tax: 36.45 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Bank of America

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence