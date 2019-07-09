3. North Carolina

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|312,7
|9
|A-
|Economy
|307,1
|6
|A+
|Infrastructure
|193,17,21
|B
|Cost of Doing Business
|208,21,16
|B+
|Quality of Life
|140,35,28
|D
|Education
|98,21,37
|B-
|Technology & Innovation
|126,9
|11
|A-
|Business Friendliness
|105,17,23
|B-
|Access to Capital
|65,6
|9
|A-
|Cost of Living
|32,19,18
|B-
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1586,3
|9
|-
Governor: Roy Cooper, Democrat
Population: 10,383,620
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.1%
Top corporate tax rate: 2.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.25%
Gasoline tax: 36.45 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Bank of America
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence