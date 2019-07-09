Skip Navigation
2. Texas

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce321,47A-
Economy295,41A+
Infrastructure216,81A-
Cost of Doing Business214,19,18B+
Quality of Life132,37,31D
Education73,39,37D
Technology & Innovation123,10,9A-
Business Friendliness105,17,21B-
Access to Capital71,33A+
Cost of Living39,12,11B+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1589,21-
Economic Profile

Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican

Population: 28,701,845

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 6.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.5%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: H-E-B Super Market Chain, Exxon Mobil

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

