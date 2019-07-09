|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|321,4
|7
|A-
|Economy
|295,4
|1
|A+
|Infrastructure
|216,8
|1
|A-
|Cost of Doing Business
|214,19,18
|B+
|Quality of Life
|132,37,31
|D
|Education
|73,39,37
|D
|Technology & Innovation
|123,10,9
|A-
|Business Friendliness
|105,17,21
|B-
|Access to Capital
|71,3
|3
|A+
|Cost of Living
|39,12,11
|B+
|[[link#105843737#Overall]]
|1589,2
|1
|-
Governor: Greg Abbott, Republican
Population: 28,701,845
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 6.6%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.5%
Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)
Top individual income tax rate: None
Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: H-E-B Super Market Chain, Exxon Mobil
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence