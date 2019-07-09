17. North Dakota

Economic Profile

Governor: Doug Burgum, Republican

Population: 760,077

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.3%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.31%

Top individual income tax rate: 2.90%

Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Sanford-Health, MDU Resources Group

