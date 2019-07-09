17. North Dakota

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|242,24,30
|C-
|Economy
|202,31,44
|C+
|Infrastructure
|187,21,14
|B-
|Cost of Doing Business
|198,25,29
|B
|Quality of Life
|235,4
|4
|B+
|Education
|112,9
|23
|B+
|Technology & Innovation
|51,42,42
|F
|Business Friendliness
|139,5
|6
|A-
|Access to Capital
|9,47,46
|F
|Cost of Living
|22,29,29
|C-
|1397,17,29
|-
Governor: Doug Burgum, Republican
Population: 760,077
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 3.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.3%
Top corporate tax rate: 4.31%
Top individual income tax rate: 2.90%
Gasoline tax: 23 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: Sanford-Health, MDU Resources Group
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence