43. Oklahoma

Economic Profile

Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican

Population: 3,943,079

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 5.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Integris Health, Williams Partners

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence