43. Oklahoma

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|167,49,43
|F
|Economy
|144,40,32
|D+
|Infrastructure
|193,17,27
|B
|Cost of Doing Business
|226,13,12
|A-
|Quality of Life
|99,46,44
|F
|Education
|46,50,48
|F
|Technology & Innovation
|48,46,40
|F
|Business Friendliness
|111,15,7
|B-
|Access to Capital
|29,30,35
|D+
|Cost of Living
|49,2
|3
|A+
|1112,43,39
|-
Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican
Population: 3,943,079
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 5.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%
Top corporate tax rate: 6%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Integris Health, Williams Partners
