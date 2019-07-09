Skip Navigation
logo

43. Oklahoma

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

Oklahoma TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce167,49,43F
Economy144,40,32D+
Infrastructure193,17,27B
Cost of Doing Business226,13,12A-
Quality of Life99,46,44F
Education46,50,48F
Technology & Innovation48,46,40F
Business Friendliness111,15,7B-
Access to Capital29,30,35D+
Cost of Living49,23A+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1112,43,39-
Economic Profile

Governor: Kevin Stitt, Republican

Population: 3,943,079

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 5.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 3.2%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 20 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Integris Health, Williams Partners

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Related Tags