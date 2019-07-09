Skip Navigation
logo

45. West Virginia

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Getty Images

West Virginia TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce191,44,47F
Economy171,33,36C-
Infrastructure162,35,45C-
Cost of Doing Business239,611A
Quality of Life128,39,37D-
Education67,42,41D-
Technology & Innovation38,50,50F
Business Friendliness30,48,49F
Access to Capital5,48,47F
Cost of Living30,21,23B-
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1061,45,48-
Economic Profile

Governor: Jim Justice, Republican

Population: 1,805,832

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.5%

Gasoline tax: 35.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, West Virginia United Health System, United Bankshares

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence