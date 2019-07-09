45. West Virginia

|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|191,44,47
|F
|Economy
|171,33,36
|C-
|Infrastructure
|162,35,45
|C-
|Cost of Doing Business
|239,6
|11
|A
|Quality of Life
|128,39,37
|D-
|Education
|67,42,41
|D-
|Technology & Innovation
|38,50,50
|F
|Business Friendliness
|30,48,49
|F
|Access to Capital
|5,48,47
|F
|Cost of Living
|30,21,23
|B-
|1061,45,48
|-
Governor: Jim Justice, Republican
Population: 1,805,832
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.5%
Gasoline tax: 35.70 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, West Virginia United Health System, United Bankshares
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence