45. West Virginia

Economic Profile

Governor: Jim Justice, Republican

Population: 1,805,832

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 4.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 6.5%

Gasoline tax: 35.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, West Virginia United Health System, United Bankshares

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence