21. South Dakota

Business-friendly regulations are a boon for businesses, but skilled workers are in short supply.

Grunge South Dakota state flag. South Dakota flag background grunge texture.
Getty Images
Category
Score
2019 Rank
2018 Rank
Grade
Workforce 181 47 30 F
Economy 254 8 27 B+
Infrastructure 161 37 38 C-
Cost of Doing Business 253 2 9 A+
Quality of Life 186 21 16 C
Education 91 27 16 C+
Technology & Innovation 47 47 41 F
Business Friendliness 162 2 2 A+
Access to Capital 10 45 45 F
Cost of Living 24 27 27 C
Overall 1369 21 20 -

Economic Profile

Governor: Kristi L. Noem, Republican

Population: 882,235

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 2.1%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.9%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 30 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Avera Health, Black Hills Corporation

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

More From Top States for Business

Best | Worst

  • HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26: United States fans celebrate with a USA banner in game action during a friendly International match between Chile and the United States on March 26, 2019 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    These are America's Top States for Business in 2019

    The war between the states for business and jobs has never been more intense, with states paying staggering amounts of taxpayer dollars to woo companies. Here is the ranking of America's Top States for Business in 2019, released by CNBC today.

  • Railroad tracks leading into the historic train depot in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
    These are America's worst states for business in 2019

    By the numbers, these are America's worst states for business, according to a 2019 CNBC ranking released today. They received low marks for the quality of their workforce, business-friendliness, education and economic growth.

  • Parents hold baby's hands. Happy family in park evening
    These are the best places to live in America in 2019

    Analyzing the data from the CNBC America's Top States for Business study, we reveal the 10 states that get the highest marks for low crime, inclusiveness, a strong health system and a healthy environment.

Top States Past Year Rankings

  • Overall Rankings 2018

    CNBC unveils its 12th annual America's Top States for Business study. See where your state ranks in 2018.

  • Overall Rankings 2017

    CNBC unveils its 11th annual America's Top States for Business ranking for 2017, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

  • Top States promos Arm Wrestling
    Overall Rankings 2016

    CNBC unveils its 10th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on 10 key measures of competitiveness.

Latest Special Reports

  • Soccer Fans Gather To Watch US Team's Knockout Stage Match Against Belgium
    Top States for Business

    CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.

  • Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

    Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow. is focused on improving Americans’ money knowledge of saving, spending and investing.

  • Innovative female entrepreneur examining prototype
    Evolve

    In an era of rapid technological advances and demographic change, how do legacy companies adapt, innovate and evolve? CNBC Evolve features iconic global companies and executives who are embracing change and transforming for the future.