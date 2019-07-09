|Category
|Score
|2019 Rank
|2018 Rank
|Grade
|Workforce
|258,18,11
|C+
|Economy
|297,3
|2
|A+
|Infrastructure
|193,17,10
|B
|Cost of Doing Business
|217,18,23
|B+
|Quality of Life
|219,9
|12
|B-
|Education
|99,20,34
|B-
|Technology & Innovation
|96,21,19
|C+
|Business Friendliness
|118,13,12
|B
|Access to Capital
|50,19,18
|B
|Cost of Living
|26,25,22
|C+
|1573,4
|3
|-
Governor: Gary Herbert, Republican
Population: 3,161,105
GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%
Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.9%
Top corporate tax rate: 4.95%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 30.01 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Intermountain Health Care, Extra Space Storage
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence