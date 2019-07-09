Skip Navigation
4. Utah

Utah TSFB 2019

Category Score 2019 Rank 2018 Rank Grade
Workforce258,18,11C+
Economy297,32A+
Infrastructure193,17,10B
Cost of Doing Business217,18,23B+
Quality of Life219,912B-
Education99,20,34B-
Technology & Innovation96,21,19C+
Business Friendliness118,13,12B
Access to Capital50,19,18B
Cost of Living26,25,22C+
[[link#105843737#Overall]]1573,43-
Economic Profile

Governor: Gary Herbert, Republican

Population: 3,161,105

GDP growth (Q4 2018): 1.8%

Unemployment rate (May 2019): 2.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 4.95%

Top individual income tax rate: 5%

Gasoline tax: 30.01 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Intermountain Health Care, Extra Space Storage

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

